SHC fixes Faisal Mota appeal for August 21

Wali Khan Baber case

Karachi

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday fixed for hearing appeal of Faisal Mota against the death sentence handed down to him for masterminding the murder of journalist Wali Khan Baber on August 21, 2017.

It is to be mentioned here that some TV channel ran story on August 15 that SHC Circuit Bench Larkana overturned the death sentence awarded to Mota in the high profile murder case, besides ordering retrial. However, the news turned out to be untrue. Neither the court has overturned the death sentence nor sent it for retrial.

On August 15, the SHC Larkana bench had reserved verdict by concluding hearing of the appeal of Mota against his conviction.

On Friday, the SHC set August 21 as date for further hearing of the appeal of Faisal Mota against the death sentence and summed lawyers.

It is to be mentioned here that the death sentence was awarded by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Kandhkot in March 2014 for masterminding the 2011 murder of television journalist Wali Babar in Karachi.

Mota, a worker of the MuttahidaQaumi Movement (MQM), was later arrested and detained in March 2015 in Karachi after Rangers conducted a raid at the MQM headquarters.

On January 13, 2011, Wali Khan Babar was going home from his office when he was shot dead in Liaquatabad, Karachi.— TNS