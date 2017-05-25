SHC expresses anger over unannounced loadshedding, summons K-Electric bosses

Staff Reporter

Expressing its anger over K-Electric for the rise in unannounced loadshedding, the Sindh High Court (SHC) while hearing a petition on the matter ordered the company’s directors to appear before the court on May 29. Addressing the K-Electric counsel, Justice Irfan Saadat posed the question, “What initiatives is K-Electric taking to prevent loadshedding?”

“We cannot sit here idly while unannounced loadshedding goes on unchecked.” “The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had directed K-Electric to refrain from loadshedding,” K-Electric’s lawyer advocate Faisal Siddiqui said.

“Citizens of the metropolis are experiencing great difficulties because of power outages,” he added. Justice Saadat expressed his dissatisfaction with the counsel’s response and questioned electric power supply company’s dedication in eradicating the problem.

“Many people died because of loadshedding in 2015. Is K-Electric still waiting for people to die before they even consider fixing the situation?” the high court judge retorted. “Is the menace of loadshedding too much for the company to handle?”

Responding to Justice Saadat’s remarks, Advocate Siddiqui stated, “The current loadshedding is the result of a fallen utility pole in Jamshoro and a shortage of gas.”

Siddiqui pointed out that the court wasn’t the only authority expressing its resentment at the rise in loadshedding as the Sindh government had also lodged a protest against unannounced power outages. “Loadshedding is more prevalent in Karachi’s poor and neighbouring areas,” the advocate clarified.

Asking the court to assist the company in its endeavour to end the problem, the lawyer requested the court to prevent loadshedding notifications from reaching media outlets.