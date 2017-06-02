SHC directs provincial govt to submit reply on solid waste, clean water issues

City Reporter

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Thursday directed the Sindh government to submit its reply by June 08 on a petition filed against Solid Waste Management Board and proper mechanism of lifting garbage as well provision of clean water.

A division bench headed by Justice Munib Akhtar heard a petition by MQM-Pakistan. On the occasion, the Deputy Mayor of Karachi Arshad Vohar also appeared before the court.

The petitioner stated in the petition that due to inconclusive situation which was causing outbreak of aliments like Chikungunya.

Following that the court directed the provincial government to submit its reply on the matters by June 08.