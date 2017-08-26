SHC bars newspapers from publishing particulars of free will marriage couples

Hyderabad

The Sindh High Court has barred the Urdu and Sindhi newspapers from publishing complete particulars of the free will marriage couples in the advertisement in order to avoid causing embarrassment to a girl’s parents. The freedom of expression would not include making a statement which may result in causing any legal injury to other [parents],” reads the order given by Hyderabad Circuit Bench comprising justice Salahuddin Panhwar and justice Fahim Ahmed Siddiqi here Friday.

The court observed that publishing or declaring a free will marriage contracted without approval of a female’s parents is not a requirement of the law adding that nor it can stop a legal action against the couple. Rather this may result in causing serious problem which is not limited to increasing agony of [the] parents but would include defaming the name and fame of parents because of typical culture which even encourage[s] parents and relatives to kill in the name of karo-kari (honour killing),” the order noted.

The judges referred to the country’s constitution which assured that all citizens would enjoy dignity. The order restrained the newspapers from publishing complete particulars which narrate how a girl eloped to marry without her parent’s consent. However, the court did not bar the media from reporting the press conferences or protest demonstrations held by such couples. The court ordered the registrar to circulate the order to all editors of the newspapers, the press clubs and Sindh secretary information.—APP