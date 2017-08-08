SHC asks Sindh minister to record statement with NAB

Corruption case

Karachi

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed Sindh Minister for Law Ziaul Hasan Lanjar to record statement with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in ongoing investigation against him in corruption charges. Today an SHC bench headed by Chief Justice heard the application for bail before arrest by Sindh Law Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar. During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor told the court that Lanjar was not cooperating with the Bureau in investigation.

He further told the court that Lanjar was facing serious allegation of corruption.—TNS