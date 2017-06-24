SHC allows Ravita to stay with husband

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

A single-judge bench of the Sindh High Court’s Hyderabad circuit on Friday allowed Gulnaz Shah — formerly known as Ravita Meghwar — to live with her husband. According to Advocate Ali Palh, the counsel for the intervener in the case, Justice Panhwar heard Gulnaz Shah, who had converted to Islam from Hinduism and married Nawaz Ali Shah in Samaro this month, in his chamber before passing the judgement.

Justice Panhwar had heard Gulnaz, her father Satram Meghwar’s counsels and Palh in an open court before adjourning the matter briefly. Gulnaz Shah had a day earlier been sent to the Darul Aman shelter by the court after Palh insisted that she be kept in some state institution before the recording of her statement.

Palh had contended that though the Child Marriage Restraint Act is silent over nullity/validity of marriage or otherwise in case an underage girl is married by her parents, a previous case heard by a division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had sent a minor, Anjali, to a shelter on the grounds that she was underage.