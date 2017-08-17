SHC allows NAB to work in Sindh

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Peoples Party government in Sindh, which had recently disallowed NAB from checking its departments, received a huge setback when the Sindh High Court on Wednesday allowed the National Accountability Bureau to continue its actions in Sindh and sought a list of parliamentarians and government officers who were facing cases in the NAB.

The court directed to issue notices to respondents for August 22 in petitions against the suspension of NAB laws in the province and adjourned the hearing.

A division bench comprising the chief justice of Sindh High Court justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh heard the petitions.

The petitioners in their petitions told the court that the provincial government was writing letters to its departments not to cooperate with the NAB.

Advocate General, on the occasion, informed the court that the same case was also being heard in the apex court and if there was a controversy between federal and provincial governments the matter may go to the apex court.

NAB prosecutor told the court that they were unaware of the matter in the apex court and they had even not received any copy to this effect.

He further said that due to the new law of Sindh government their work was affected.

Later, the court directed the NAB to continue its function in the province and issued notices to the respondents in the case.