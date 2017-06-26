Shawwal moon sighted, Eid today

Celebrated in most parts of KP yesterday

Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced the sighting of the moon for the month of Shawwal on Sunday and said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated today, Monday.

The announcement was made by Mufti Muneeb after chairing a meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had convened the meeting to sight the moon for Eidul Fitr in Islamabad, whereas, zonal bodies of the committee also met in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour in majority areas of the provincial metropolis and other cities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the adjoining Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) on Sunday following unofficial moon-sighting committee, commonly known as Qasim Ali Khan mosque Committee announcement of the sighting of the Shawwal moon at several places. It said it received enough and credible witnesses from different cities of the province including Peshawar and were testified under strict criteria.

Eid congregations were held at the Central mosques in Peshawar and other cities of the province including Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bannu, and Federally Administered Tribal Areas..

Unofficial moon sighting committee of Masjid Qasim Ali Khan in Peshawar made the announcement on Saturday late in the evening saying it received over 100 evidences of moon sighting from different parts of KP.

Even in the absence of its leader Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, Peshawar’s Masjid Qasim Khan committee like every year held its meeting in Peshawar as few deputies of the lead cleric were there to collect evidences for the sighting of moon

“The committee checked, verified and found majority testimonies of moon-sighting from over hundred received as valid under Islamic Shariah… and so the first of Shawwal will fall on Sunday in the country,” committee member Qari Samiullah Jan announced in the presence of hundreds of people including print and electronic media.

Qari Sami said that a majority of the testimonies were received from Peshawar and its suburbs though witnesses were also received from Hangu, Charsadda and Mardan etc. He also accused t the government of pressuring the local committee not to gather for moon sighting. “This is by no mean a mature approach”. He added.

The local clerics endorsing the decision of Qasim Ali Khan mosque committee told Observer that the central Roet-e-Hilal Committee headed by Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman has totally lost its credibility as it takes no pain in the sighting of moon nor it accommodates our recommendations in this regard.

According to rough estimate more than sixty percent dwellers of KP celebrated Eid on Sunday. Those abstained include the dwellers of Hazara and DI Khan division and those living in the various cantonments of the province.

Earlier, all arrangements were made to frustrate the unofficial committee move to gather at the Qasim Ali Khan mosque for collection of evidences from all over the province as is practiced every year. However, the Committee managed to hold its meeting despite the missing of their head Mufti Shab ud Din Popalzai, who was silently dispatched by the government either to Saudi Arabia or Dubai, and gathered sufficient evidences for the sighting of Shawal moon.

Eid in Middle East

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Saudi Arabia, Middle East, Gulf countries, England, Europe and America on Sunday with religious fervour.

According to a private news channel, the special day started with Eid prayers in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Palestine and other Gulf countries whereas the crescent of Shawwal was not sighted in Oman.

Among Asian countries, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on in Japan, Indonesia and Malaysia.