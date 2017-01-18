Shaukat Khanum Cancer hospital celebrates 22nd birthday

City Reporter

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) celebratedits22nd birthday ina colorful event organized by Shaukat Khanum Tigers’ Club. Nearly 700 school children from various cities across Pakistan participated in the event. A large gathering showed the enthusiasm of children for their passion to fight against cancer. Children from different schools paid tribute to the hospital by their sweet-toned choir performances. Famous artist AyeshaSana hosted the event.

Chief guest Dr. AsifLoya,Medical Director SMCH&RC distributed prizes and certificates among the winners of a Birthday Card Competition. In this competition more than5,000 entries received from different schools, all over Pakistan.