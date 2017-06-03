Sharmeen Chinoy bags another award

Observer Report

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who has multiple international awards to her credit including the Academy Award, has been bestowed with another honour.

This time around, she has won a journalism award for her efforts to chronicle untold abuses despite so much risk involved. She has bagged the prestigious Knight International Journalism Award 2017 for her reporting across the world for the past two decades.

“It is a great honour for me to be awarded the Knight International Journalism Award,” Obaid-Chinoy noted in a press statement. “I began writing for newspapers in Pakistan when I was 14 years old and produced my first documentary film at the age of 21. Throughout my career I have strived to investigate stories that make people deeply uncomfortable, in the hope that they will spark conversations that will eventually lead to changes in attitudes.”