Sharmeen bags Robert F Kennedy award for ‘the price of forgiveness’

Observer Report

New York

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has won 49th Annual Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for her much-talked documentary: “A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness”. Chinoy had produced and directed the documentary which had already won Oscar Award. The documentary was chosen by Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, under Television – International category.

A Girl in the River follows the life of an 18-year-old girl who is a survivor of an honour killing attempt. Earlier, the film was also screened at the PM House in Islamabad. Following that, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had said that honour killing was a critical issue and voiced his government’s determination to eradicate this practice from society.

The prizes are given in 13 categories. The winning topics include poverty, the war in Syria, the Flint water crisis, immigration, criminal justice and indigenous populations.

The Grand Prize winner and the John Seigenthaler Prize for Courage in Reporting will be selected from the winners of the 13 categories and announced at the May 23rd ceremony.

“In difficult political times, the power of expression and freedom of the press is more important than ever,” said Kerry Kennedy, President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights in a statement shared on the website of the awards.