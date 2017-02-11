Sharjeel, Latif probe will take 10-15 days, other three players cleared: Sethi

Dubai

Pakistan Super League chairman Najam Sethi on Saturday said that certain players are being questioned but will continue to play PSL, dismissing media reports that the players are being suspended from the tournament.

Media reports later said that the cricket board has cleared all the players, except Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif. The decision regarding these two players was likely to be taken in the next 15 days, it was reported.

In a tweet posted soon after media reports about the suspension of Mohammad Irfan, Zulfiqar Babar and Shahzaib Hassan surfaced, Sethi said, “PCB Anti-Corruption Unit has questioned Mohammad Irfan. Inquiry will continue. He does not face any immediate suspension.”

Three days into the celebrated PSL, the names of more players surfaced in connection with corruption charges.

Dunya News, the official media partner of Islamabad United, had reported that pace bowler Mohammad Irfan is the new player who is alleged to be involved in corruption. Irfan is a regular member of Pakistan’s international squad and made his test debut against South Africa in Cape Town in 2013. He has since gone on to play 60 One Day Internationals and 20 T20 matches.

More names surface Geo News quoting sources said 10 players participating in PSL were questioned as part of the probe.

Two players, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, were sent back home mid-tournament Friday night after allegations of them being involved with a match fixing syndicate.

Geo reported that Sharjeel and Latif “entered a deal of Rs400,000- to Rs500,000 per match and that the players met bookies at a fast food restaurant near the stadium.”

PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code

A group of players reportedly accepted the offer from bookies, and immediate action was taken against them, Geo News reported. The media outlet further said that a second group of players was approached by the international fixing syndicate but the group failed to notify the Anti-Corruption authorities.

PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code for Participants clearly states that, “Failing or refusing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a participant that may evidence Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code by another Participant, including (without limitation) approaches or invitations that have been received by another Participant to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of this Anti-Corruption Code.”—Agencies