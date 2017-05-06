Sharjeel appears, Khalid submits brief reply to anti-corruption tribunal

Lahore

Suspended cricketer Sharjeel Khan Friday appeared before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal and was given the time till May 10 to file his answering brief.

“Thereafter, the PCB will have the option of filing a reply brief, if it deems necessary by May 13,” said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board here.

The tribunal, which is probing the spot-fixing allegations which rocked the Pakistan Super League, held its hearing at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

The following were in attendance: Justice (R) Asghar Haider (chairman), Lt-Gen (R) Tauqir Zia, Wasim Bari (member), Sharjeel Khan, along with Shaigan Ejaz advocate, Taffazul Rizvi and Haider Ali Khan Advocates for the PCB, Salman Naseer, GM Legal Affairs PCB, Col (R) Mohammad Azam Khan, Head of PCB Vigilance and Security Department.

At the hearing, Sharjeel Khan’s counsel, Shaigan Ejaz, requested that

better copies of certain pages of PCB’s opening brief be provided. Upon directions of the Tribunal, the same were provided by the PCB and Sharjeel was given time till May 10 to file his Answering Brief. Cricketer Khalid Latif, one of the accused spot-fixer of the Pakistan Super League, submitted his answering brief to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Tribunal, here on Friday.

The tribunal, headed by Justice (R) Asghar Haider (chairman) and Lt-Gen (R) Tauqir Zia (Wasim Bari as its members) held its preliminary hearing.

Khalid Latif, along with Badar Alam, advocate, Taffazul Rizvi and Haider Ali Khan advocates for the PCB, Salman Naseer, GM Legal Affairs PCB and Col (R) Mohammad Azam Khan, head of PCB’s Vigilance and Security Department were also in attendance, said a spokesman for PCB.

“Khalid Latif, through his counsel Badar Alam, filed his answering brief to the PCB’s opening brief and copies of the same were provided to the PCB. Under the code, the PCB may, if it so desires, file a Reply Brief to Khalid Latif’s Answering Brief by May 10,” he said. At the hearing, Khalid Latif’s counsel, Badar Alam requested that better copies of certain pages of PCB’s Opening Brief be provided. Upon directions of the Tribunal, the same were provided by the PCB.—APP