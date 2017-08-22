Sharifs skip NAB investigations

FORMER Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, his two sons, daughter and her husband decided not to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday to join investigation into their London flats reference. It was the second time that Sharifs skipped NAB investigations, the first being on August 18 in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Legal team of the family believes that they need not join the probe until the Supreme Court decides the review petition filed by the family against the apex court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case in which the NAB was directed to file various references within six weeks. There is general impression that that the family would not appear before the NAB or accountability courts if it gets no relief in the review petition. Legal team also argues that they have genuine reasons not to appear before NAB or accountability courts because monitoring of the proceedings by a Supreme Court judge. The family maintains it cannot expect justice and fair trial when NAB and courts are not allowed to conduct neutral investigations. The direction to NAB that references be filed on the basis of investigations by the JIT is also a ticklish issue as it means the court believes in veracity of the probe while the aggrieved party maintains there are serious flaws in it. In this backdrop when Sharif family has no intention of appearing before NAB or accountability courts, how Supreme Court decides the matter remain to be seen. We believe that there should be no timeline and NAB should be allowed to work independently and if on the basis of its own investigations, it comes to the conclusion that references should be filed then there should be further proceedings. NAB has the necessary expertise to probe such complicated matters and draw the right conclusions. Hopefully, the apex court would consider these and other related matters while hearing the review petition.

Related