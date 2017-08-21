Sharif family stays away from NAB proceedings again

NAB to send notice to Sharifs, file case in SC

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Members of the Sharif family on Sunday again failed to appear before National Accountability Bureau in Lahore or a probe into a reference related to the Sharifs’ Avenfield properties.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons – Hassan and Hussain Nawaz – his daughter, Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain Safdar were summoned to appear between 10am to 2pm.

The former premier, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were in Raiwind while Maryam’s husband Capt Safdar was in Mansehra on Sunday. Hassan and Hussain, however, were out of town and therefore, did not receive the notifications issued to them.

The NAB team, under the supervision of director general Saleem Shahzad, proceeded with its inquiry into the Avenfield flats on Sunday. None of the Sharif family members, however, turned up at the Lahore offices. Last week, NAB had summoned Nawaz and his two sons to appear before it in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

However, the former prime minister and both his sons decided not to appear before the NAB team till Nawaz’s petition seeking a review of the Supreme Court’s verdict that disqualified him from office is decided. Nawaz has also moved a separate application in the Supreme Court with a request to suspend the final verdict in the Panama Papers case as long as the review petition is pending.

According to the court order, NAB has to file a reference against Sharif; his children and son-in-law in connection to four upscale flats in London.

Another reference against Sharif and his sons about Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment and one regarding 16 other companies were also ordered. The companies are Flagship Investments, Hartstone Properties, Que Holdings, Quint Eaton Place 2, Quint Saloane, Quaint, Flagship Securities, Quint Gloucester Place, Quint Paddington, Flagship Developments, Alanna Services (BVI), Lankin SA (BVI), Chadron, Ansbacher, Coomber and Capital FZE (Dubai).

The fourth reference has to be filed against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for possessing assets and funds beyond his known sources of income. Independent commentators have said that NAB’s probe into large-scale corruption allegations against the Sharif family could set the standard for accountability in Pakistan for all times to come.

Meanwhile, National Accountability Bureau has decided to send another notice to Sharifs while filing a case in the Supreme Court that is likely to issue arrest warrants for the family members, sources said. Earlier, the bureau had decided to not to send further notices to members of the Sharif family.

NAB had planned on filing a reference in light of the records received by the Panama case Joint Investigation Team. However, sources had stated the apex court would decide over arrest of the family members. The accused would be declared proclaimed offenders, while their properties would be seized if they are not arrested.

Nawaz has also moved a separate application in the SC with a request to suspend the final verdict in the Panama Papers case as long as the review petition is pending.