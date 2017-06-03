Sharif family passed through strict accountability: Maryam

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Hassan and Hussain are sons of that great man who has sailed through tough accountability of every era with success, the Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif said in a tweet on Friday.

Maryam’s tweets came as his brother Hassan Nawaz faced another day of questioning by the Joint Investigation Team, formed on the order of a Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Papers Case.

This was Hassan’s first appearance before the six member JIT comprising representatives of State Bank of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, National

Accountability Bureau, Inter Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence and is headed by an Additional Director General of Federal Investigation Agency.

Hussain Nawaz has already faced questioning for three days and summons have been issued asking him to appear again on Saturday.

Maryam regularly keeps her 3.2 million followers updated about the latest political situation, particularly related to the Sharif family.

In another tweet in Urdu and an obvious reference to Imran Khan she said; “Someone asked for starting the accountability from him, but it takes a heart like that of Nawaz Sharif [to face tough time].”

Regarding her brothers Maryam said, “Hassan and Hussain have never been in politics, however they do have a medal of facing tough times in jail during the era of dictator.”

The Sharif family rejects the charges against them following the Panama Paper leaks by an International Consortium of Journalists.

Maryam Nawaz and her active followers on the social media keep the cyber world alive, round the clock.

The apex court is monitoring the working of the JIT on fortnightly basis.