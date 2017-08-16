Shariah academy holds int’l moot on rights of child in Islam

Staff Reporter

A three day international conference on “Rights of the Child in Islam” organized by Shariah academy commenced on Tuesday, where academicians and experts, child rights activists,, judges, lawyers, journalists and religious scholars discussed obligations of parents, individuals and the state to protect the rights of the child, Right of the child within the family and many other salient topics and themes.

The Shariah Academy is holding this conference in collaboration with United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan which is focused to discuss and recommend future policy development for the strengthened realization of the rights of children living in Muslim-majority states.

The inaugural ceremony was chaired by the IIUI Rector, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, while Chief Guest of the ceremony was Justice Retired Ali Nawaz Chowhan, Chairman NCHR Pakistan, whileit was also attended by IIUI President, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, Ambassadors of various countries, UNICEFrepresentatives, Vice President AF&P, Dr. Muhammad Munir and IIUI faculty and students.

The conference’s recommendations can be a great source of help regarding the legislation in the bill on juvenile system, said Justice Chowhan. He added that rights of the child being violated by few negative elements who unfortunately use name of religion in this regard and plan destructive activities such as suicide bombings. He emphasized on the need that universities such as IIUI must be part of main stream to recommend ways and urge for the protection of child rights in the Muslim societies. Justice Chowhan called upon the Muslim world to devise well balanced curriculums to enlighten children.