Shanghai Electric Power Company to invest in Pakistan

Abraj Group to invest $150m in banking, health sector

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Shanghai Electric Power Company Ltd is holding talks with the K-Electric to invest in power sector in Pakistan. The Chinese side has carried out its due diligence and is satisfied with the financial position of the company. In this regard, negotiations between both the companies are progressing positively and the matters are likely to be finalized soon.

Moreover, Abraj Group is planning to invest around $ 150 million in the banking and health sectors in the country. The Abraaj Group is a global institution investing in select markets across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Turkey. Abraj group is currently the major shareholder of K-Electric.

According to K-Electric, a delegation of the company, Wednesday, held a joint meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Water & Power, Khawaja Muhammad Asif here. Head of the delegation, Umar Lodhi apprised ministers about of the electricity situation in Karachi and the steps taken by the company to improve the supply of electricity to various areas in the metropolis.

The delegation also briefed the Minister on the status of payables/ receivables of K-Electric with regard to various government entities and suggested ways to resolve the pending issues.

Minister Dar assured the delegation of full cooperation and support of the Ministry of Finance for settlement of outstanding issues between K-Electric and various federal government entities. He stated that the government wants to resolve the pending issues in a fair and equitable manner and the company should reconcile their payables/ receivables with the respective entities in a similar spirit.

Minister Dar appreciated the planned investment venture of the Abraj Group and added that liberal investment regime and incentives offered by the Government encouraged investment in different sectors of the economy. Foreign investors are now willing to avail of this liberal investment regime, he said.