Shan Jehan Kareem passes away

Staff Reporter

Ex-Chief Secretary Sindh Shah Jehan S Kareem died Monday at a local hospital. He also held various senior positions of Provincial as well as Federal Government. Minister Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Secretary Information Sindh Imran Atta Soomro, Director General (PRs) Samiuddin Siddiqui, Director Press Information Zeenat Jehan, Director Legal Aslam Pervez Jatoi, Director Admn & Accounts Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and other officers of Information Department expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Shah Jehan S Karim and prayed that Allah Mighty might rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

May Allah give him highest place in Jannat ul Firdos.