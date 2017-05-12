Shahzain Bugti refutes Indian propaganda

Sultan M Hali

ON April 19, 2017, Jamatud Dawa (JuD) organised a press conference at its centre at Masjid-e-Quba I-8 Islamabad. Hafiz Talha Saeed (son of Hafiz Saeed) chaired the conference. Shahzain Bugti was the chief guest. Prominent personalities who graced the occasion include Syed Zafar Ali Shah of PML-N, Ajmal Baloch the President Anjuman Tajran, Islamabad, Ahmed Raza Kasuri of APML and Hurriyat leader Ishtiaq Hameed. Shahzain Bugti in his remarks stated that the Baloch people support the just struggle of the Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). He reiterated that the government of Pakistan must continue to resist US and Indian pressure on Kashmir and urged the government to take concrete steps to help suffering Kashmiris.

It was heartening to listen to Shahzain Bugti refuting Indian propaganda with regards to Balochistan. Indian media has been bending backwards to propagate that Balochistan is on fire. Indian media has been producing fake Baloch women shrouded in cover, complaining that they have been molested by Pakistan Army. Some fake Baloch freedom fighters have also appeared on Indian TV Channels, well tutored and rehearsed in their monologue that they have taken up arms against the oppression of Pakistan. Shahzain Bugti minced no words, when he declared that there was no separatist movement in Balochistan and that Baloch people were proud Pakistanis. He condemned Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest and said that it was designed to please India and the US. Other speakers welcomed Shahzain Bugti’s remarks and said that the Baloch people should be given their due right and be brought in to the mainstream. They urged the UN and the international community to honour UN resolutions on Kashmir and vowed to support the Kashmir people with moral and political support.

The fact is that India never forgave Pakistan for its creation, since it was carved out of India. Extremist Hindu Brahmins considered the creation of Pakistan a desecration of “Mother India” and vowed never to rest till Pakistan was returned to the fold of India. It is a matter of record that India plotted and conspired to segregate East Pakistan. Bengalis were misled to believe that West Pakistan was usurping its rights and not giving its dues. Awami League leaders like Sheikh Mujib, who were conspiring with India to separate East Pakistan, were successful only after India created the guerrilla force “Mukti Bahini”, trained and launched them to sabotage Pakistani military installations, kill and maim non Bengalis besides raping their women.

When the Mukti Bahini were unable to succeed, initially Indian army personnel disguised as Mukti Bahini guerrillas jumped in the fray. Indian army physically attacked East Pakistan. The beleaguered Pakistani troops put up a good fight but sans logistic support from the west, they had to surrender. Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is on record declaring “today we have drowned Pakistan’s Two Nation Theory in the Bay of Bengal” after the 1971 Indo-Pak war. On June 10, 2015, speaking at the floor of Bangladeshi Parliament, current Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted that as a youth he had participated in the struggle for liberating Bangladesh. If ever evidence of Indian machinations against Pakistan was needed, it was here.

During his Indian Republic Day speech, speaking from the ramparts of the Red fort in New Delhi, Modi declared support for the “Baloch struggle for Independence”. India has been meddling against Pakistan especially in Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) because of the advent of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). India is convinced that once the CPEC is completed, the impoverished and erstwhile neglected province of Balochistan will become prosperous, hence it is fomenting trouble. Regarding the construction of development projects under the aegis of CPEC, India complains that it is disputed territory and CPEC projects there are illegal. Indian legal experts have convinced its government that if the issue of the unresolved Kashmir imbroglio is presented before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), because of the huge financial investments by Pakistan in AJK, the verdict will weigh heavily in Pakistan’s favour.

India has tried every trick in the book to destabilize Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK. The arrest of Indian Navy’s Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Yadav, a senior RAW operative from Balochistan is ample evidence of Indian interference. The RAW senior operative has admitted in a sworn affidavit recorded in the presence of a Magistrate that he had been tasked to create cells in Balochistan to indulge in insurgency and terror attacks. He confessed to being responsible for numerous terror attacks in Balochistan and Karachi. Commander Kulbhushan Yadav was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a counter-intelligence operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. He was sentenced to death by the Field General Court Martial in April this year. India had termed the death sentence awarded to Jadhav “an act of premeditated murder.” Following the sentencing, the Indian foreign minister told the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian parliament, that Delhi would go out of its way to save Jadhav.

India has gone berserk after the death sentence to the Indian senior RAW operative was announced. India has moved the ICJ against Pakistan, accusing the latter of violating the Vienna Convention in the case of Indian spy Kulbhoshan Jadhav. In an application filed in the ICJ on May 8, 2017, India stated that Pakistan has repeatedly denied consular access to Jadhav, a press release issued by the Hague-based ICJ said. India alleged that “it was not informed of Jadhav’s detention until long after his arrest,” and learned about the death sentence through the media.

The fact is that India has been caught with its hand in till. Supporting Commander Kulbhushan is ample evidence that he is a hard core spy, who was also involved in organising terrorist activities to destabilise Pakistan and sabotage CPEC. He holds the key to other espionage rings operating in Pakistan and India is fretful that its entire plot against Pakistan will stand exposed thus it wants to retrieve him. In the bargain Indian opinion makers are trying to malign organizations like the JuD to divert attention from Jadav and its own atrocities in IOK.

—The writer is retired PAF Group Captain and a TV talk show host.

