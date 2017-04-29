Shahzaib files appeal against suspension

Lahore

Cricketer Shahzaib Hasan filed an appeal against his suspension in the disciplinary tribunal of Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday.

Shahzaib has asked the tribunal to let him continue to play until a final decision is reached in the spot-fixing case he has been accused in.

Justice (Retd) Asghar Haider is part of the tribunal, which heard the case and adjourned the hearing till May 25.

The cricketer, who represented the Karachi Kings in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League was handed a notice of charges for violating the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

He has been charged with violations of articles 2.1.4 (directly or indirectly facilitating with corrupt activities) 2.4.4 (failing to disclose to the PCB full details of any approaches to engage in Corrupt Conduct) and 2.4.5.

Shahzaib has also been suspended from participating in all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

On March 21, Shahzaib, along with Sharjeel Khan, appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency over the issue.—APP