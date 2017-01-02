Shahzad, Imam help HBL win National One-day Cup

Karachi

Riding on superb batting form of Ahmad Shahzad, the Habib Bank Limited on Monday won the National One-day Cup for departments, beating Sui Southern Gas Company in the final by five wickets.

SSGC was restricted to 232 for 7 in 50 overs after they were sent to bat first by the HBL’s captain Ahmad Shahzad who won the toss at National Stadium Karachi.

Former captain Shoaib Malik scored 93 off 92 balls, he was supported by Asif Zakir with 41 off 51 deliveries, but other SSGC batsmen couldn’t resist much against the disciplined bowling by HBL.

Zohaib Khan and Usman Khan got two wickets apiece for HBL. Flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who attracted the large number of crowd to the stadium with his presence, took one wicket.

In response, half centuries by Ahmad Shahzad and Imam ul Haq made it an easy sail for HBL and they reached the target for the loss of five wickets with 14 balls remaining.

Ahmad smashed one six and nine fours for his 51 balls 68, his sixth score of fifty or more which also include three centuries, to end as top scorer in the tournament with 653 runs.

Imam ul Haq scored 56 while Faheem Ashraf remained not out with 34 off 50 deliveries.

Chairman PCB Shahryar Khan presented the trophy and prize money of 1,000,000 PKR to the winning captain while the runner up side was presented with prize money of 500,000 PKR.

Ahmad Shahzad was declared final’s man of the match and the best batsman of the tournament.

Fahim Ashraf of HBL was adjudged as tournament’s best bowler and National Bank’s Kamran Ghulam was declared the best all-rounder of the tournament.—APP