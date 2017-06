Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has said that brother and nephew of party Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah were targeted by Indian forces’ personnel with pellets near Bijbehara.

Syed Shah, who is brother of Shabbir Shah, and his son, Arshad Shah were targeted by police and paramilitary forces. They fired several rounds of pellets on their vehicle while they were on way to Srinagar to meet Shabbir Shah.—KMS