Shahryar rejects allegations of PCB pressuring Khalid Latif to confess

Mohammad Nawaz questioned by PCB ACU in spot-fixing probe

Karachi

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Shahryar Khan on Thursday rejected allegations by Khalid Latif’s lawyer that the board was trying to pressure the cricketer into confession in the PSL spot-fixing probe.

Dismissing the lawyer’s claims, Shahryar said the board had not pressured or forced any player to confess.

“Mohammad Irfan admitted his mistake but even he was not forgiven. We have not forced anyone,” the PCB chairman said.

Khalid Latif’s lawyer Badar Alam claimed earlier Thursday that the PCB was harassing his client in order to force out a confession from him regarding his alleged involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.

Alam said the board had offered his client that he would be cleared if he accepted the allegations against him.

On Wednesday, the PCB’s legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi had said that it would be difficult for Khalid Latif to get a clean chit from the PSL spot-fixing tribunal as there were “massive proofs against him”.

Rizvi had said that the PCB’s point of view on the case had been submitted before the tribunal, further adding that further evidence against Latif had been presented.

He had remarked that there was no pressure on any player by the PCB.

Meanwhile, All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz appeared before the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on Thursday, where he was questioned in connection with the PSL spot-fixing scandal.

During the hearing, Nawaz presented his arguments to the ACU in relation to possible breaches of the PCB’s anti-corruption code, sources said.

On Monday, the PCB had issued a Notice of Demand to the cricketer, widening the scope and span of its investigation into corruption allegations.

A PCB release had said Nawaz was issued a notice “in continuation of its fight against the menace of corruption in cricket”. The notice of demand was issued under Article 4.3 of the PCB anti-corruption code. The release had also said the PCB would not make further comments due to the “sensitivity of the matters under question”.

According to clause 4.3 the PCB Vigilance and Security Department may at any time, as part of any investigation make a written demand to any participant to provide the PCB, in writing and/or by answering questions in person at an interview with any information that the PCB believes may be relevant to the investigation.

The same clause states that the player (Mohammad Nawaz in this case) will have to share all relevant information with PCB within fourteen days of the notice.—Agencies