Shahryar discards all reports for holding talks with BCCI for Pak-India series

Islamabad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan Tuesday discarded all reports regarding having talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for holding of Pak-India bilateral series. While talking to media here outside the Parliament House, he said, “We would be going to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy scheduled to be held in England next month where our Indian counterparts would also be present. But possibility of getting into talks with BCCI for Pak-India series won’t be happening,” he said.

Pakistan and India would meet on June 4 (Sunday) at Birmingham during the Champions Trophy. Speaking about Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan, Shahryar said PCB would involve both players with the board in the days to come.

“We would talk with Misbah and Younis and would offer them our proposals which hopefully they would accept,” he said.

He said replacement of Misbah would be named before the test series against Sri Lanka in September. However without naming he said everyone is aware who would be the next test captain. Expressing his views regarding replacement of Umar Akmal for CT, he said he was disappointed that a talented batsman like Umar failed the fitness test.

He said Umar’s first test was taken prior to the Pakistan Cup held in Rawalpindi last month which disappointingly he failed to clear the fitness test prior to CT.

“We would be conducting a proper inquiry as to why Umar failed the fitness test,” he said.

He further said he won’t be contesting the next PCB elections. “PCB Chairman is elected from among ten members through a proper process and the prime minister who is also PCB’s Patron- in-Chief has the right to appoint two technocrats in the governing board,” he said and added he would be presiding over the last PCB’s Annual General Meeting on May 25.—APP