Shahjehan Karim laid to rest

Staff Reporter

The passing away of IoBM Founder President Mr. Shahjehan Syed Karim was widely-condoled and his funeral was largely-attended at IoBM campus on Tuesday to IoBM Public Affairs Section.

Mr. Shahjehan Syed Karim joined the Civil Service of Pakistan in 1957 for over 37 years, holding a number of senior positions with the Government of Pakistan, including Federal Secretary Information, Chairman PTV and PBC, as well as with the Government of Sindh from where he retired as Chief Secretary in 1994. He also worked with the United Nations as an International Civil Servant for almost a decade. He was a graduate of the University of Arizona, USA and also studied Public Administration at Cambridge University, UK; Transportation Management at the University of British Columbia, Canada and was a fellow of the Economic Development Institute of the World Bank.