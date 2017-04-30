Shahid Afridi to work for welfare of Thar people

Amanullah Khan

The Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) and Thar Foundation (TF) on Saturday agreed to explore areas to work together for the region of Thar.

The world-famous cricketer and social worker, Shahid Khan Afridi also announced to visit Thar soon to serve the poor communities. Shahid Khan Afridi along with senior officials of SAF visited the head office of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and discussed options for future collaboration between two organizations.

The TF is already working in District Tharparker through different interventions in Health, Education, drinking water and Livelihood sectors. Mr. Shamsuddin Shaikh CEO, SECMC made a detailed briefing to the visiting delegation about TF’s interventions in areas of Health, Education and safe drinking water, cultural preservation and promotion.

He said, TF look forward to a productive collaboration between the two foundations in the areas of health, education, and livelihood for the people of Thar – and that’s what is our Thar Dream, he added. Appreciating TF’s work in Thar region, Shahid Afridi assured his full support for further collaboration.

He said, he along with officials from his organization will soon visit Thar to witness the good work being done by TF and would like to serve the poor communities.