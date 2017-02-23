Shaheen Group wins APPCO FC Circle polls

Staff Reporter

Shaheen Group has registered a landslide victory in the elections of All Pakistan Postal Circle Offices (APCO) Employees Union. A large number of postal employees and officers participated in the polls while workers of political parties also turned up as observers to watch the closely-contested polls.

The polls were held here Wednesday at the premises of FC AJK & GB Circle Islamabad in peaceful manner. A close contest was between Allah Ditta Yaqoob of Shaheen Group and Haji Muhammad Nawaz of Lion Group for the presidential slot however, Allah Ditta Yaqoob won the polls by 21 votes.

Abdullah Jan Awan, Central Representative, Lala Farman, General Secretary, Muhammad Idrees Abbsi Press Secretary and Muhammad Azam Awan Finance Secretary have also been elected un-apposed.

In his address Allah Ditta Yaqoob of Shaheen Group thanked those who showed confidence in his leadership and vowed to take to all employees along and work for collective good and welfare of the postal employees and officers without considering their political, group or party affiliations.