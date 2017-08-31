Shaheen Air slashes airfare by 35pc

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shaheen Air International (SAI) is offering its travelers a special discount on flights across Pakistan on Eid-ul-Azha. People can now avail a 35% discount on tickets – an offer that is valid from 02 September to 04 September 2017.

This campaign has been designed for locals who will be travelling to their destinations right across SAI’s domestic network to meet their loved ones, friends and family for Eid celebrations. This move is in line with the airline’s commitment of offering the best services and prices to its passengers.

Commenting on this discount campaign, Zohaib Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Shaheen Air International remarked,“ We are constantly looking tooffer the best services at affordable prices to our customers.

This campaign is our way of wishing passengers a very best of Eid. I hope they continue enjoying the experience of flying with us.”