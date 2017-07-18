Shaheen Air sets stage for Pak travel trade show

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Shaheen Air International (SAI) and Landmark Communications called in travel agents from all over Punjab to announce an upcoming travel trade show titled Pakistan Travel Mart (PTM). The show aims to bring together the aviation and tourism industry of Pakistan on a single platform, and globalize Pakistan’s travel industry. The chief guests for the event included Jahangir Khanzada, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Punjab and Nayyer Iqbal, Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism, Punjab amongst other influential officials.

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Wasiq, Executive Director – North, Shaheen Air International, said: “At Shaheen Air, we realize the potential in our aviation sector and acknowledge that a consensus and collaborative approach between government, industry and the public is necessary to prosper the tourism industry. Through our partnership with Pakistan Travel Mart, we are poised to galvanize our commercial ties and promote Pakistan’s tourism sector to not only the local populace, but also to foreign travelers who have recently started visiting the country in droves.”