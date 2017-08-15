Shaheen Air reiterates its commitment to Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Shaheen Air International commemorated the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence by recommitting to their goal of enhancing the country’s aviation sector. A ceremony was held at the head office to celebrate the occasion where the national flag was hoisted and a cake was cut. The event also served as a moment of reflection building upon the successes of Shaheen Air and its evolution as a truly iconic national brand.

Around 24 years ago, Shaheen Air commenced its operations as the first private airline of the country. By setting outstanding standards of hospitality and service, it garnered a reputation as the second national carrier of Pakistan.

While expressing his thoughts to the gathering, Ehsan Sehbai, CEO, Shaheen Air International remarked: “Many years ago, my father took the helm of Shaheen Air to steer it further and serve the people of this country. He entrenched it in Quaid-e-Azam’s motto of unity, faith and discipline. The founder of the nation was the epitome of determination and resilience – with which he founded our beloved homeland. It is this same spirit that we exude at Shaheen Air. We believe that together, we can work for the betterment of the country and play our part as the second national carrier of Pakistan.”