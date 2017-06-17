Shaheen Air inducts fifth airbus in its fleet

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Cementing the commitment of offering the best service to passengers further, Shaheen Air International (SAI) has inducted a fifth Airbus A319 to its fleet. The new airbus enables Shaheen to expand its local & international routes, while maintaining their utmost standard of aviation hospitality for passengers. It also commends the carrier’s dream to spread its wings and be a force for good through value creation that continuously unites and enriches the world.

The Airbus A319 has been custom-fitted with thin and linear seats to provide added comfort to passengers. Due to this, it can accommodate around 150 passengers in its all-economy segment. It has a brand new interior, thereby giving a refreshing experience to people choosing to travel by Shaheen Air.

Upon induction of the new aircraft, Zohaib Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Shaheen Air International commented: The addition of a fifth Airbus to our fleet will help us enhance our exceptional service standards for our valued passengers. It will not only expand our horizons both domestically and internationally, but also ensure top class hospitality in the sky.”

Earlier this year, Shaheen ushered a brand revival by launching a new logo that aptly complimented its vision and innovation in setting new standards in the field of aviation. The airliner began its journey as Pakistan’s first private airline 24 years ago and quickly garnered the privilege of being Pakistan’s second national carrier. Now with 26 aircrafts under its wing, Shaheen Air is looking towards a brighter tomorrow, not just for itself, but for the industry as well.

The airline is also slated to receive two more aircrafts of the similar model in the coming months.