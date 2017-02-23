Shaheen Air inducts another airbus to its fleet

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Keeping up with its vision of adding innovation to Pakistan’s aviation sector, Shaheen Air International (SAI) has inducted asecond Airbus A319into its fleet. The new aircraft comes wrapped in a new livery that builds on the revamped brand identity and philosophy of Shaheen.

The Airbus A319 has been custom-fitted with thin and linear seats to provide added comfort to passengers. Due to this, it can accommodate around 150 passengers in its all-economy segment. It has a brand new interior, thereby giving a refreshing experience to people choosing to travel by Shaheen Air.

Upon the induction of the new aircraft, Zohaib Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Shaheen Air International remarked: “Today, we welcome another prolific carrier to our fleet. Its initiation is a hallmark of Shaheen Air’s commitment to the country’s aviation sector – that is progressing by leaps and bounds. With a futuristic vision, we are poised to serve our passengers with added zeal, so that they can savor the most remarkable experience on the highest echelons of the sky.”

Last month, the company had rebranded itself by launching a new logo that aptly complimented its vision and innovation in setting new standards in the field of aviation.