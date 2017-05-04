Shaheen Air inducts 4th Airbus into its fleet

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In line with its commitment of offering the best services to its passengers, Shaheen Air International (SAI) has inducted a fourth Airbus A319 into its fleet. The new aircraft allows SAI to expand on its local and international routes, while providing passengers highest standards of service and reliability.

The Airbus A319 has been custom-fitted with thin and linear seats to provide added comfort to passengers. Due to this, it can accommodate around 150 passengers in its all-economy segment. It has a brand new interior, thereby giving a refreshing experience to people choosing to travel by Shaheen Air.

Upon the induction of the new aircraft, Zohaib Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Shaheen Air International remarked, “The addition of the fourth Airbus in to our fleet is a testament to our commitment towards our passengers and the local aviation industry. Fleet expansion allows us to grow internationally by way of new routes, while also increasing frequency of local flights. Moreover, it ensures our passengers enjoy the experience of flying with us.” In March of this year, SAI had rebranded itself by launching a new logo that aptly complimented its vision and innovation in setting new standards in the field of aviation. The airliner began its journey as Pakistan’s first private airline 24 years ago and quickly garnered the privilege of being Pakistan’s second national carrier. Now with 25 planes under its auspices, SAI is looking towards a brighter tomorrow, not just for itself, but for the industry as well. The airline is also slated to receive three more aircrafts of the similar model in the coming months.