Shaheen Air to conduct seamless Hajj operations

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Shaheen Air has been allow to carry on its Hajj operation as a hearing of the Regular Public Transport (RPT) License case between Shaheen Air International (SAI) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was conducted by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The hearing was presided over by Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Khan who reaffirmed their view on conducting of Shaheen Air’s hajj fights without hindrance and stated that, “…we want to ensure that hajj flights which are being undertaken by the Petitioner [Shaheen Air] are not disturbed in any manner.”

At CAA’s insistence, the court also requested Shaheen Air to put forward a request for the RPT License strictly without prejudice however, to its case and legal position, upon which they were informed that the airline had already applied for the license twice.

Through an ex parte application moved on Friday 18th August, the CAA had in its latest attempt at the carrier, tried to connect another separate matter with the current litigation. This was clearly rejected by the court.

The court also continued all orders previously passed which included orders suspending requirement for applying for fresh RPT on basis of Rule 182 of civil aviation rules, for allowing of hajj flights and for non-interruption by CAA of all flight operations. Next date of hearing was given for 14 September 2017.