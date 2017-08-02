Shaheen Air commences Hajj Operation from Quetta

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Shaheen Air International operated the first-ever Hajj flight from Quetta on 30th of July making it the only carrier operating Hajj flights from the city this year. The plane took off for Saudi Arabia from Quetta at 0330 hours and landed in Madinah – where the pilgrims were warmly greeted by distinguished guests. It is also commendable that the airplane flew 15 minutes earlier than the planned departure of 0345 hours – a testimony of Shaheen Air’s efficient Hajj operations. A total of 149 Hujjaj flew from the metropolis on the remarkable Airbus A320. The pilgrims cut a cake inside the aircraft along with chief guests to commemorate the occasion. The auspicious guests comprised Senator Hafiz Hamdullah, Chairman – Senate Standing Committee for Religious Affairs, Sardar Raza Muhammad Barech, Advisor to the Chief Minister Baluchistan for IT, Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Mines and Sheheryar Sehbai, Executive Director – South, Shaheen Air International. Speaking on this propitious occasion, Sheheryar Sehbai, Executive Director – South, Shaheen Air International remarked: “Shaheen Air is dedicatedly committed to providing remarkable facilities to its valued passengers all over the country and it is indeed a great feat to be the only private airline in Pakistan to fly pilgrims from Quetta for the blessed endeavor of Hajj this year.”