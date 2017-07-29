Shaheen Air believes in highest standards of professionalism

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In line with its vision of setting the highest standards of professionalism in the local aviation industry, the first batch of commercial pilots graduated from Shaheen Air Flying Training School (SAFTS) in a ceremony held in Faisalabad. The first batch comprises of 13 aviation professionals who have completed the first Commercial Pilot License Course (CPL-I) at the facility.

A graduation ceremony was held to commemorate the occasion and honor the faculty and students who have worked tirelessly to achieve this feat. Along with the Shaheen Air International Limited’s, Chairman Kashif Sehbai – other senior officials heaped praise and commendation on the graduates and welcomed them to the Shaheen Air family. 13 graduates obtained the PCCA approved CPL/IR license.