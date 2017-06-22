Shaheed Benazir was an effective voice of poor: Chawla

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was an effective voice of the poor masses and she did a glorious struggle for the rights of the people and restoration of democratic norms in the country.

This he said while addressing cake cutting ceremony, arranged in connection with birthday celebrations of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, here in his office, said a statement on Wednesday.

While paying rich tributes to the sacrifices which she rendered for the masses and the country as well, he said that there is no doubt that she was a great leader and due to her splendid struggle for democracy, she had been recognised not only in the country but her greatness was also admitted internationally.

Mukesh Chawla added ‘Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a hope of ray for her workers and the people and she had a soft corner for the poor people’.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had true legacy of her mother and carrying her mother’s vision ahead and serving the people.