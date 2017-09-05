Shahbaz wishes Eid greetings to Erdogan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Prime Minister Bin Ali Yaldrim. He wished Eid greetings to Turkish president and prime minister, and expressed good wishes for the Turkish leadership and people.

The Turkish president prayed for the early recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz. The Turkish president said the people of Turkey and Pakistan have same occasions of celebrations and they are united, and the relationship between them is more than of real brothers. Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the people of both countries have historic brotherly relationship and this relationship is strengthening with every passing day.

Talking to the Chief Minister over the phone Turkish Prime Minister Bin Ali Yaldrim said the heats of the people of Turkey and Pakistan beat together and they have same pleasures. He said we are with the people of Pakistan in the celebrations of Eid ul Azha.