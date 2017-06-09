Shahbaz wants promotion of sports

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting in which proposals for the promotion of sports activities especially football were reviewed.

Chief Executive Officer Leisure Leagues Ishaq Shah and Shahzeb Trunkwala gave a briefing for the promotion of football and ground development for football. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Punjab government has taken effective measures for the promotion of sports and sports infrastructure is also being improved.

He said that football is a popular game and people also like it. He said Leisure Leagues has given good proposals for the promotion of football, talent hunt and ground development. Shahbaz Sharif directed for constitution of a high level committee and said that it should present solid recommendations within 14 days.