Shahbaz vows to raise living standard of common man

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is committed to service to the people and raising the living standard of the common man and sincere efforts are being made for this purpose under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that much improvement has made in several sectors during the last three and a half years while economy has strengthened and a favourable atmosphere has been created for investment. He said that due to economic policies of PML-N government the process of progress has accelerated in the country. Shahbaz Sharif said that Sit-ins Group tried to create hurdles in the process of national development but the people foiled its nefarious designs and it faced failure at every front.

He said that Pakistan cannot afford politics of agitation and chaos. He said that those involved in politics of anarchy have become isolated. He said that lakhs of people are benefitting from Lahore and Pakistan Metro Bus Service while metro bus service will soon start in Multan which will benefit the people of south Punjab and they will avail transport facilities of international standard.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is making fast progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the journey of national development and prosperity will be completed successfully. He was talking to PML-N leader and former MNA Mian Hanif Abbasi.