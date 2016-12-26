Shahbaz vows to award punishment to killers of Saqib Ali

Salim Ahmed

Parents of 18-year old deceased Saqib Ali residence of Bostan Colony, Kot Lakhpat, met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Sunday. The Chief Minister expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief with the parents over murder of their young son.

Talking to the father Muhammad Nazir and mother Waziran Bibi of murdered Saqib, Shahbaz Sharif said that he cannot bring their son back but it is his promise to provide justice to them. The Chief Minister said that he is grieved over the death of their son and will spare no effort in provision of justice to them. He said that only father and mother can feel the agony on the death of their beloved one. Consoling the parents of Saqib, Shehbaz Sharif assured that the accused involved in the murder of Saqib Ali will not escape punishment as per law at any cost, he added. He sought details from the father and mother of late Saqib about this tragic incident.

He directed concerned police officials to complete investigation of the case within four days and the real accused be arrested and their challan be presented at the earliest. The Chief Minister expressed strong indignation over the attitude of concerned investigation officers on not contacting the parents of the deceased during investigation. He said that this act is in no way based on justice. Investigation officers did not contact them as they are poor people, neither have they any “Safarish” nor money, he added.

He said that the attitude of concerned investigation officers has remained against the demands of justice. If there was son of any elite, then investigation officers had different behavior towards them, he added. As this was murder of a son of the poor, the concerned investigation officers neither bothered to contact the affected family nor fulfilled the demands of justice, he added. The Chief Minister said it is lamentable that investigation officers, probing the case, did not contact the parents of the murdered boy.

He questioned from police authorities, what kind of justice is this? He ordered suspension of concerned Investigation Inspector and Sub-Inspector and transfer of ASP Investigation as OSD. He directed that departmental action should also be taken against the Investigation Inspector and Sub-Inspector. Shehbaz Sharif gave a cheque for Rs. 10 lakh to the parents of the late Saqib and prayed for the departed soul. Inspector General Police Punjab, Secretary Home, Secretary Prosecution, DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency, CCPO Lahore and concerned officials were present on the occasion. It may be mentioned that Saqib Ali was murdered last month and his dead body was thrown into drain of Green Town. Father of the deceased sells vegetables while mother is a household woman.