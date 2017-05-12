Shahbaz vows to provide justice to Irfan

Hand chap victim

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad ShahbazSharif visited the residence of 13 year old victim boy namely Irfan in Macharwali Village in Nankana Sahib Thursday whose hand was chopped off after torture, his parents and other family members were present on the occasion . He inquired about the details of the incident from the victim boy and other family members.

While talking to Irfan and his family members, the Chief Minister Muhammad ShahbazSharif said that he had come there to share the pain and grief of the victim family. He told them that a high-level committee had been constituted.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the aggrieved family and said that anybody found involved in this horrendous incident would not go scot-free.

While talking to the family members, the Chief Minister said that prosthetic hand would be arranged for 13 year old Iran, and assured that justice would be done at every cost. The educational expenses of the children of aggrieved family would be borne out by the Punjab government and free medical facilities will also be provided to the aggrieved family.

The Chief Minister directed the probe committee members to immediately reach the site of the incident, and said that inquiry committee members will remain in the area till the completion of the investigation. The Chief Minister assured the aggrieved family that he would personally supervise the investigation.

The Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the delay in the registration of FIR and inquired that when the mother of 13 year old Irfan reached to the police station on 7th then why the FIR was lodged on 8th? The one day delay in the registration of the case is regrettable and the police officers will have to answer this question. He said that why the police officers did not realize the mother of victim Irfan has reached to the police station after travelling 10 kilometers? The Chief Minister presented a cheque of financial assistance to Irfan’s family.