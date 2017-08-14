Shahbaz vows to make Pakistan strong, prosperous country

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated the nation on the occasion of 70th Independence Day of Pakistan. In a message, the Chief Minister has said that Pakistan is the fruit of illustrious sacrifices and great struggles of millions of Muslims.

He said that Allama Iqbal had dreamt of an independent and autonomous state which came true after a great struggle under the unmatched leadership of Qaid-e-Azam that is why August 14 is the most imperative day of our national history.

He said freedom is a great blessing and fervent nations rejoice their independence day with full zeal and zest just like the way Pakistani’s are celebrating their 70th Independence Day today.

He said that Muslims of the subcontinent crossed blood-streams for Pakistan however, despite achieving its objectives of creation of Pakistan have yet not achieved. Today is the day of self-accountability, therefore, we have to ponder over the reasons due to which we lack behind the other nations also we need to learn a lesson from our past mistakes and have to adopt the golden principle of hard-work for better future, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif stressed upon the need of reviving the same spirit among the people as was at the time of creation of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is demanding just diligent work and diligent work to take it forward and each individual has to buckle down in his own capacity.

He said to protect the blessings of freedom, mutual cooperation and well-being in the society has to be elevated and we have to get united to achieve the goals of Pakistan.

The Chief Minister said that the whole nation is fully committed to root out the menace of terrorism and Operation Zarb-e-Azab, as well as Operation Rudd-ul-Fasaad, are most noteworthy examples.