Shahbaz vows to end Patwari mafia role in revenue matters

Mobile service to provide ownership deeds, other documets at doorsteps

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday approved making the record of ownership deeds available online through the official website. However, the deeds acquired through online for the purpose of record could not be used for sale and purchase of properties.

He was presiding over a meeting held here to review the performance of the Punjab Land Record Authority and the future strategy.

The meeting decided to end the role of Patwari in revenue matters. It also decided to launch mobile service for provision of ownership deeds and other revenue related documents. With the launch of mobile service facility, people would get their revenue related documents at their doorsteps.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the ownership deeds could also be received from the branches of the Bank of the Punjab in future and added that the Punjab Land Record Authority and the Punjab Bank would sign an agreement at the start of the next month. Under this agreement, he said, the counters of arazi centre would be opened at different branches of the Punjab Bank.

He hoped that this facility would help extend the scope of services and people would be further facilitated in getting documents of their properties.

He said that the Punjab government had taken a revolutionary step by computerising the revenue record of the rural population.

The chief minister made it clear that there was no room for any corrupt official in Land Record Management Information System saying action had been taken against the officials found involved in corruption under a policy of zero tolerance, and strict action had been taken against the persons involved in corruption.

He said, latest system had been introduced to put an end to corruption and fraud in the revenue matters.

Shehbaz Sharif said the role of the patwar mafia in any shape was unacceptable. The role of the patwari with regard to revenue matters would be eliminated and the affairs pertaining to gardawari would also be withheld from him. For this purpose, he said, necessary amendments would be made in the law.