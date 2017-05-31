Shahbaz vows to continue journey of uplift, prosperity

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the most transparent and speedy projects in the history of the country are being completed under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

While talking to a delegation of elected representatives, here today, Shahbaz said the incumbent government has saved national resources worth billions of rupees by writing a new history of transparency. The national exchequer was plundered ruthlessly in guise of projects in the past; while some political elements tried to impede the journey of development and prosperity through their sit-ins and lock down. These elements are unnerved over national development and most transparent projects of public welfare because every penny of the national kitty is being spent on development projects as a sacred trust, he said.

With the grace of Almighty Allah, the projects are being completed despite these obstacles with unprecedented speed, he said. He said that, on one side, there is the politics of transparency, hard work, honesty, trust and public service; while on the other hand, there is the negative politics of plunder, allegations and chaos.

