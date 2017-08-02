Shahbaz vows to continue journey of development with accelerated speed

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that journey of development will continue with accelerated speed and the political elements opposing development and prosperity will be defeated in general elections of 2018 as well.

“Development of the country and public welfare is our destination, we are moving forward to make Pakistan the country of Quaid and Iqbal in the real sense,” Shahbaz said in a statement, here Tuesday.

Shahbaz said the claimants of new Pakistan have left no stone unturned to obstruct the national development process and because of it, conspiracies and negative politics have become their true identity. He said that Niazi Sahib has no interest with the national development as coming into power through backdoor is his only motive but the elements indulged in conspiracies and negative politics will not get anything except humiliation. According to him, the tenure of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was filled with public service, transparency and trust and the development projects started in his time period were symbols of development and progress. The mega projects being completed across the country are providing relief to the people and due to it, the opponents are perplexed that the fruits of development are reaching at the doorstep of the people. Nawaz Sharif is a popular leader and he lives in the hearts of the people.

He said that Nawaz Sharif lives in the hearts of 20 crore people and his every tenure was filled with development and prosperity. He said that the targets of development journey of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will be achieved with accelerated speed. He said that development projects worth billions and trillions of rupees are an example of its kind due to transparency and high quality.

The Chief Minister said that those who have showed zero performance in their province are bent upon making new Pakistan and added that people are fully conscious and well aware of the conjurers. The instigators of negative politics will be defeated in 2018’s general elections.