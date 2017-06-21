Shahbaz visits model graveyard

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif today paid a surprise visit to Pakistan’s pioneering state-of-the-art Shehar-e-Khamoshan model graveyard which has been established in Kahna Nau area of the provincial metropolis. He inspected different facilities provided in the Shehar-e-Khamoshan for burial purposes. He inspected rooms for ablution and cold storage facilities for the dead bodies, waiting area and the graveyard. He also checked other facilities there. The Chief Minister also visited the piece of land reserved for burial in the Shehar-e-Khamoshan.

While talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that wonderful facilities have been provided for burial purposes in this Shehar-e-Khamoshan. All the facilities have been made commensurate with needs and requirements of the people.

This Shehar-e-Khamoshan has been established on an area of around 90 kanals in Kahna with a cost of Rs.15.5 crore. With the grace of Allah Almighty, the Shehar-e-Khamoshan has been opened for funeral purposes in the holy month of Ramadan. Need for additional graveyards was being felt with increase in population for quite a long time.

Keeping this thing in view, Punjab government has set up Pakistan’s most modern graveyard in Kahna and a Shehar-e-Khamoshan Authority has been constituted for this project. He said that he has visited Shehar-e-Khamoshan today and has inspected all the facilities and services which have been provided here as these are need of the modern-day graveyards.

He said that best arrangements have been made to keep the dead bodies in cold storage during the hot summer weather and added that a suitable place has also been provided for funeral prayer. This place is equipped with all the necessary facilities like fans and sound system while latest arrangements have been made to keep the dead bodies. He said, “We have to present ourselves before Allah Almighty and to Him we shall return.”

The establishment of modern graveyards is need of the hour keeping in view increase in the population and Shehar-e-Khamoshan has been established keeping this thing in view, which is first of its kind as well as the most modern graveyard in the country.

The construction of Shehar-e-Khamoshan in Multan, Faisalabad and Sargodha is in progress, while such modern graveyards will also be established in other cities of the province. He said that all the requirements have been fulfilled with regard to the establishment of a most modern graveyard. He said that arrangements have been made to carry dead bodies from the residence on ambulance to Shehar-e-Khamoshan for ablution & burial on the call of family members or relatives.

Similarly, latest transport system has also been provided to fetch the relatives of the dead person. The Chief Minister commended the performance of DG CM’s Strategic Reforms Unit and acting DG of Punjab Shehar-e-Khamoshan Authority Salman Sufi & his team and said that they have worked very hard on this project.

He also appreciated the performance of Ministers and officers of concerned departments. Famous industrialist Tariq Sufi gave a donation of two ambulances to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for Shehar-e-Khamoshan and presented keys to him. Acting DG of the project Salman Sufi gave a presentation to the Chief Minister about the project of Shehar-e-Khamoshan. Renowned religious scholar and head of Jamia Naeemia Maulana Raghib Naeemi offered special prayer.