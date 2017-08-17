Shahbaz visits MIKD, Erdogan hospital in Muzaffargarh

Suspends SE, XEN SDO on negligence

Our Correspond

Multan

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday visited Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, (MIKD) Recep Tayyip Erdogan Government of Punjab Hospital Muzaffargarh and Emine Erdogan Danish Care School Baseera Town Muzaffargarh. During his visit to Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, the Chief Minister inquired after the patients and asked about treatment facilities. He expressed strong indignation to the administration on non-availability of medicines, mismanagement and poor cleanliness condition of the hospital. He went to a patient and asked about treatment. The Chief Minister took strict notice of a complaint by some patients regarding free of cost provision of medicines and expressed strong resentment.

Addressing hospital administration, Shehbaz Sharif said that hundred percent patients should be provided free medicines and directed hospital administration to return hundred percent money to those patients who have purchased medicines themselves. He said that construction of modern hospital at a cost of billions of rupees does not mean that the patients should have to purchase medicines from their own pocket. He said administration of hospital should know that he is representative of the poor and not of them. The Chief Shehbaz Sharif visited all sections of outdoor and he was informed that process of free dialysis of the patients has been started in the institute and at present, 40 dialysis machines are operational.

Upon entry of saline in a wall of newly constructed hospital, the Chief Minister ordered suspension of SE, XEN, SDO and concerned staff of Building Department and said that inquiry into the matter should be conducted by Chief Minister Inspection Team and action will be taken as per law against the responsible. Taking notice of long queues of patients, the Chief Minister said that patients should be made comfortable and standing of patients in long queues is improper. He said if there is shortage of staff in the hospital then it should be increased as provision of facilities to the patients is top priority of the government. He said that provision of facilities to the patients is the responsibility of administration. He said that good hospitals are those which have Masihas whose attitude towards patients is decent. He said that construction of building and provision of equipment is our task. Shehbaz Sharif said that each and every penny of the funds being spent on the hospitals will be ensured to the poor patients. His government has taken the responsibility of treatment of kidney patients, he added.

He said that responsibility of treatment of kidneys of poor people will be fulfilled and no hurdle will be tolerated in this regard. He said that resources of Pakistan are for the poor people and caring for the poor persons and providing quality treatment to them is our responsibility. Talking to the media after his visit to the hospital, Shehbaz Sharif said that he has come to the hospital for second time and it is unfortunate that the drawbacks and faults seen during his first visit have not improved considerably. The faults observed in the construction of the building have not removed and he is grieved over it.

He said that Chief Minister Inspection Team and Anti Corruption Team have been directed to reach Multan which will submit reports after conducting enquiry into the entire matter. However, Superintending Engineer, XEN and SDO have been suspended on displaying negligence in their duty so that fair inquiry could be conducted. He said that as far as provision of medicines and medical facilities to the patients from the hospital is concerned, he has asked from the patients during his visit to the hospital. He said that some patients have complained regarding non-provision of medicines which is intolerable. He said that hundred percent funding has been made in the hospital and the patients should be provided medicines free of cost at every cost. He said that complete inquiry will be conducted regarding the complaints received during the visit. He said that an officer has been sent for inspection of the medicines of the hospital who will check the stock of medicines and review the quantity of medicines received in the hospital and distrusted among the patients.