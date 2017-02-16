Shahbaz visits martyred ASI’s house; gives cheque of Rs10m to widow

Sialkot

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, on Thursday visited the house of ASI Muhammad Ameen near Shakargarh and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 million as financial assistance to the widow of martyred. ASI Muhammad Ameen was killed among others in Charing Cross blast on Monday.

The CM condoled with the grieved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. He announced that the family of martyred ASI Muhammad Ameen would continue to get his monthly salary on regular basis and the Punjab government would provide free education to the children of martyred ASI.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said the government was committed to crush terrorism at every cost.

Talking to the newsmen, the CM said the whole Pakistani nation stands united against terrorism and was ready to sacrifice even their lives while battling against terrorism shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif said the Pakistani nation had bravely battled against terrorism, saying the PML-N government was successfully moving towards the goal of peace and stability.—APP